Govt. To Ensure Uniform Guidelines During Holy Month Of Ramadan: Minister For Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said the government would ensure uniform guidelines during the holy month of Ramadan in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said the government would ensure uniform guidelines during the holy month of Ramadan in the country.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri who called on him.

The meeting focused on formulation of a strategy that would ensure that the spirit of this Holy month was kept alive and preventive measures amid pandemic were also fully exercised.

It was decided in the meeting to take on board religious scholars and all relevant stakeholders about the steps for sanctity of the Holy month.

"Uniform set of guidelines are Primary to the strategy to avoid any conflict" said Ijaz Shah during the meeting.

The two ministers mutually agreed on taking all necessary stakeholders on board to come up with the best possible solution in this time of crisis. The prime objective is to come up with a unanimous approach that will allow people to observe their religious obligations and also ensure health as well as safety of masses.

