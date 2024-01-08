Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Karachi: PM

Aretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government, in collaboration with the K-Electric, would ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Karachi to meet its needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government, in collaboration with the K-Electric, would ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Karachi to meet its needs.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a K-Electric delegation headed by Chief Executive Officer Moonis Abdullah Alvi, instructed the Ministry of Energy to address the issues confronting the company through mutual consultation.

He said policies should be formulated considering the purchasing power of the electricity consumers as well as their welfare.

The delegation members thanked the prime minister for resolving the longstanding issues faced by the K-Electric and for the approval of Rs 390 billion investment plan for the company, tariff for renewable energy projects of 640 megawatts, and the provision of an additional 1000 MW of electricity.

They viewed that such initiatives by the government had given a positive message to the investors.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about different matters of the K-Electric.

The delegation also included K-Electric Chief Finance Officer Muhammad Aamir Ghaziani and Regulatory Officer Imran Qureshi.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Wasim Mukhtar, Chief Executive Officer of Central Power Purchasing Agency Rehan Akhtar, and other senior officers.