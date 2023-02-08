UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Medicines: Minister For National Health Services, Regulations, And Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Govt to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country.

In a statement, the minister said that in this regard all necessary arrangements had been made and strategy had been chalked out for the availability of medicines.

He said there would be no compromise on the pricing of medicines keeping in view its burden on patients.

He said a meeting would be held in Karachi on Thursday between the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacture Association (PPMA).

The objective of the meeting is to make sure that all medicines are available in the market, he added.

He said the government was well aware of the problems of the citizens and taking sincere steps to give maximum relief to them.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Market All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

10 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

7 minutes ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

7 minutes ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

8 minutes ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

8 minutes ago
 More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bah ..

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.