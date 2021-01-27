UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Universal Health Coverage For Healthier Future: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:13 PM

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healthier future: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the concrete steps are being taken to ensure universal health coverage for having safer and healthier future of every citizen in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the concrete steps are being taken to ensure universal health coverage for having safer and healthier future of every citizen in the country.

Addressing the participants of opening session of workshop for health journalists covering COVID-19 and health governance in Pakistan through video-link, Dr Faisal said that the government will make more investment in health system to ensure their protection from diseases and in this regard all available resources will be utilized.

He said that the government has already provided free medical services to its citizens while it was working on its reform agenda to make a drastic change in the health sector.

He said that COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to country's people. He added the government of China will provide free 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to ensure provision of safe vaccine for country's people as arranging vaccine for large population is not an easy task, he added.

He said that at first stage only frontline health workers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine while citizens of above 60 years will also be given priority. He added so far 400,000 health workers have been registered for vaccination and software has been developed besides resource management system to streamline registration process.

He said that the government has started training of all concerned staff for vaccination process including health care staff, logistic and digital staff besides others.

He said that Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was given task for storage and vaccination as it had already trained staff and cold chain for the purpose and it will handle the storage of vaccine doses too.

He expressed the hope that this workshop will be helpful for capacity building of health journalists besides their better understanding on health issues while receiving fruitful information from the public and private experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

58 seconds ago

Existing US Licenses to Drill For Oil, Gas Will No ..

3 minutes ago

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead in Texas doctor's office hostage standoff ..

3 minutes ago

British Covid-19 variant in 70 countries, S.Africa ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs from DG Khan Division call on Prime Minister ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.