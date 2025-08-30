Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Wheat Availability After Flood: Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the government was taking concrete steps to strengthen food security, ensure wheat availability and boost investment in agriculture.

Talking to a private news channel, he said nearly Rs. 100 billion were being invested in the agriculture sector to improve productivity and address risks in the economy.

He described clean water and fertile land as blessings for Pakistan and emphasized the government’s commitment to utilizing these resources efficiently.

The minister assured that there was sufficient wheat in government storage to meet national demand for the next several months.

He added that the government was fully prepared to stabilize supply and control prices in the coming year.

He said policies were being evolved to modernize farming practices, increase yields, and protect farmers, adding the government would continue to support the agriculture sector as its the backbone of the country’s economy.

