Govt To Ensure Worker's Rights For Swift Socio-economic Development: Governor Balochistan

Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said government was taking concrete steps to ensure rights of workers as the working class is backbone of the country's industrial and socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union led by Ramzan Achakzai at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that the entire nation could live a prosperous and economically comfortable life due to hard workers of the country.

"We are aware that laborers were facing difficulties in the country owing to spread of the corona virus", he said adding however, the Federal and provincial governments have been reduced the maximum problems of the needy people by delivering rations to their doorsteps under Ehsaas Kafaalat Program.

He said that it is the zealous class who work day and night to increase the national product which was commendable despite having limited sources.

The delegation demanded the Governor of Balochistan to set up a college for the children of WAPDA union employees and to allocate a quota for the children of laborers in government educational institutions.

On which, Governor assured the delegation that in view of the special importance of the workers and farmers, the present government was working for their welfare and society to give them a dignified place so that their economic condition could be improved.

