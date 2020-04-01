UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Equip Front Line Doctors, Paramedics With Protective Gear On Priority: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Govt to equip front line doctors, paramedics with protective gear on priority: PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured the doctors and paramedics, who were on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus and other severe health challenges, to provide protective material for their safety in vulnerable environment.

Addressing doctors and healthcare staff here at the Cantonment General Hospital (CGH), the prime minister said the protective gear would be provided on priority to those working at the intensive care units (ICUs) and dealing patients suffering from contagious diseases.

He said the decision was taken by the Command and Control Centre to ensure provision of shielding material to the front line medical staff for their own safety.

Pakistan was fortunate to receive necessary medical equipment and expertise from China on priority as the world was facing the grave Covid-19 challenge, he added.

The prime minister, who inaugurated the up-gradation of the 500-bed hospital at the heart of Saddar Rawalpindi, with modern medical facilities, said the entire nation and the government stood with the medical workers for their readiness to handle the difficult health situations.

"We will fully support you - our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff, and the nation acknowledges your efforts," he said.

Imran Khan said the government started taking preventive measures in the country since the first coronavirus case had surfaced in China in January, besides working on a mechanism to deal with the looming challenge.

He feared the spike of coronavirus cases in the country, saying continuous monitoring and data analysis was underway to determine the accurate rate of spread of the infection.

He regretted that healthcare had never been a priority during the last 70 years, saying his government would take every step to bring improvement to the neglected area.

The prime minister along with Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Member of National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kiani and the CGH officials took round of different sections of the hospital, including operation theatres, CT (computerized tomography) scan area and the Corona ICU.

He was briefed that the hospital had constituted a Corona Response Team with a specific plan in place to deal with the emergency.

A separate ICU and isolation ward had been established, besides setting up of seven dispensaries in slum areas to detect persons with symptoms of the infectious disease, he was further told.

The prime minister was also apprised that operation theatres had the facility of live telecast of surgeries, usually for the purpose of distant advisory opinion from physicians and as educational activity for medical students.

CGH Administrator Brigadier (retd) Imran ul Haq told APP that upgradation of the hospital would cater for the 1.5 million population of Rawalpindi to provide them treatment facilities for different diseases.

The Corona ICU had 30 beds, while a 50-bed separate Corona Ward comprising 25 beds each for male and female patients, had been made operational, he said.

He mentioned that the renovation of hospital also included a separate facility for children coming for routine vaccination to protect them from contracting diseases.

CGH Health consultant Colonel (retd) Shoaib said a controlled environment with regulation of filtered air was maintained in ICUs, with beds equipped with air-curtain patient isolators.

CGH Chief Engineer Atiq ur Rehman apprised that the floors of wards had been lined with anti-microbial sheet to control potential sources of germs and bacteria.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Shaikh Rasheed China Male Rawalpindi Saddar January From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Whole world is paying price for considering corona ..

7 minutes ago

Popular singer Momina Mushtehsan is disagree with ..

22 minutes ago

ADX requires companies to disclose their quarterly ..

26 minutes ago

SEDD confirms exemption of licencing fees for econ ..

41 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation looks into the future of w ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.