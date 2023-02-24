UrduPoint.com

Govt To Equip Youth With Modern Skills Education: Shaza Fatima

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) determined to equip the youth of the country with modern skills and education, based on information technology which enables them to meet the requirements of the modern world.

While addressing the Twitter space, organized in collaboration with microsoft the SAPM said that PMYP along with Microsoft will provide certification facility in various fields to provide modern and information technology-based training to the youth according to contemporary requirements.

She said that the incumbent government is committed at providing quality education and employment facilities to the youth, as the majority of the population of the country comprise on young people and we believe that they are the main asset of the country.

She was of the view that every year about 2 million Pakistani young people join the labor force and they are highly demanded in the IT sectors in different countries.

The SAPM said that Boot camp and certification in IT sector will help the youth of country to get more employment opportunities in other countries of the world as well as participate in the process of national development.

Sharing views on the occasion, a representative of Microsoft Mr. Jabran said that information technology is being used in all fields across the world and emerging technology includes artificial intelligence, cyber security and other technologies.

He said that the collaboration between PMYP and Microsoft will provide information technology training to the youth of the country through certification. "Microsoft's certification is globally recognized" he added.

