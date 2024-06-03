Open Menu

Govt. To Establish 10,000 E-Rozgar Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), plans to establish around 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country to facilitate freelancers under one roof.

“E-Rozgar centers, already established by the government, are providing top-notch facilities to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups,” said an official of the Ministry of Information Technology.

He said that the government has fulfilled its promise to the people by enabling a significant number of the existing 1.5 million freelancers, along with new freelancers, to work independently at very low rates.

He expressed hope that with the completion of this major project, IT exports would soon increase by $10 billion annually. Through public-private partnerships, these centers will also significantly enhance the capacity and income of freelancers.

The official further said that the PSEB will provide freelancers with the necessary technical support for these centers.

“We have taken all the required steps to build a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we are leveraging all available forums to establish Pakistan as an international 'Technology Destination,'” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Exports All Government Billion Million

