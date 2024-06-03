Govt. To Establish 10,000 E-Rozgar Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The government, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), plans to establish around 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country to facilitate freelancers under one roof.
“E-Rozgar centers, already established by the government, are providing top-notch facilities to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups,” said an official of the Ministry of Information Technology.
He said that the government has fulfilled its promise to the people by enabling a significant number of the existing 1.5 million freelancers, along with new freelancers, to work independently at very low rates.
He expressed hope that with the completion of this major project, IT exports would soon increase by $10 billion annually. Through public-private partnerships, these centers will also significantly enhance the capacity and income of freelancers.
The official further said that the PSEB will provide freelancers with the necessary technical support for these centers.
“We have taken all the required steps to build a robust digital ecosystem in Pakistan, and we are leveraging all available forums to establish Pakistan as an international 'Technology Destination,'” he added.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
More Stories From Pakistan
-
63 gas meters removed over gas theft3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister celebrates mango festival in Mirpurkhas3 minutes ago
-
DPO Sahiwal orders crackdown on criminals3 minutes ago
-
DPO Sahiwal takes action on public complaints3 minutes ago
-
Spokesperson of Balochistan govt condemns attack on polio team in Chaman33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's China visit to become a milestone in bilateral relations: Chinese ambassador43 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather predicts in Sukkur division43 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi March56 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign starts in specific districts of KP1 hour ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court1 hour ago
-
Youth dies in road crash1 hour ago
-
Two drugs peddlers held1 hour ago