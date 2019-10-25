Govt to establish 159 daycare centres: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said that the government will establish 159 daycare centres in the province in the next six months to facilitate working women's children.

Talking to a delegation of NGOs at her office here on Friday, she said that 88 daycare centres were already working in different areas of the province.

She said that women engaged in different employment activities were playing an important role in the national development and it was a priority of the government to facilitate them.

The minister apprised the delegation about different steps taken for welfare of the working women and said a conducive environment had been provided in the centres.

She said that different recreational activities were arranged for children of working women in daycare centres along with the provision of security.

She said that 5,000 children had been enrolled in different daycare centres so far.

