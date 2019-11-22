Govt. to establish 28weather station for monitoring disaster: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration here Friday decided to establish 28weather station for monitoring disaster in the region

GILGIT BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration here Friday decided to establish 28weather station for monitoring disaster in the region.

A meeting in this connection was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Naveed Ahmed wherein discussed impacts of rain and snowfall situation.

The representative of UNDP Abdul Basit briefed the participants of the meeting and said that at least 2400 glacial lakes existed in the region, which can hit the population of maximum 16 villages.

He informed that the project of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) was to reduce risk of disaster in identified areas adding more than 700,000 people would be benefited from the project.

The Deputy Commissioner Gilgit appreciated the work of non-governmental organization and hoped that their efforts would be fruitful for saving the lives and nature.

In his concluding remarks he directed concerned departments to play their role for protection of human lives that are facing negative impacts of the climate change. He also hoped that work on establishment of 28 Weather Stations would be helpful in averting disaster.