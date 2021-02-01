UrduPoint.com
Govt To Establish 30 More Accountability Courts Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:03 PM

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts across the country

The federal government has issued a notification and allocated Rs 400 million for establishing these additional 30 accountability courts. 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) As many as 30 more accountability courts would be established across the country, the Federal government issued on Monday.

The federal government allocated Rs 400 million for establishing these additional 30 accountability courts.

According to the notification, six new accountability courts would be established in Karachi and five more in Lahore. Four courts would be established in Peshawar and three courts in Multan, Islamabad, Sukkur, and Quetta.

In Hyderabad, two new accountability courts would be established while Rawalpindi would get one new court. These courts would work in the judicial complexes of the cities and funds were approved by the government for establishing theses courts.

The Law Justice Division of Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification in this regard citing the Supreme Court's decision as a reason to establish these new accountability courts to expedite the process of the accountability process.

