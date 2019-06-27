UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Establish 55 New Colleges In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:16 PM

Govt to establish 55 new colleges in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will establish 55 new colleges in different districts of the province during fiscal year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will establish 55 new colleges in different districts of the province during fiscal year 2019-20.

Officials in KP Higher Education Department told APP on Thursday that the government would upgrade existing colleges and construct 55 new colleges in different districts of KP.

He said an inclusive development plan has been chalked out for financial empowerment of public sector universities with special focus on improving standard of education, research work and uplift of infrastructure.

Under the plan, KP government would spend Rs2.5 billion on development of over 20 universities in KP during upcoming fiscal year 2019-20.

As many as Rs500 million were allocated for development of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to promote science and technology, research and preparing of youth for markets and industrial based demands.

Focus would be made on development of infrastructure, computer labs and providing latest education facilities to students.

Likewise, Rs 1billion would be provided for Pak-Austrian Institute at Haripur.

Rs 200 million allocated for construction of petroleum institute would be constructed in Karak district and purchase of land for the same.

The government has proposed to setup a network of public library with allocation of Rs35 million besides allocation of Rs 20 million for Hindko academy.

He said there was a shortage of public library in KP and investment in this sector would help encourage students towards books readings.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Mardan Same Haripur Karak Market Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) redresses 180 ..

1 minute ago

PTI submits reply to Election Commission of Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Five DDoS Attacks Registered During Putin's 'Direc ..

4 minutes ago

Australian student Alek Sigley feared detained in ..

4 minutes ago

Accountability process to continue at all cost : P ..

4 minutes ago

European heatwave sets new June temperature record ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.