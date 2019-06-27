Govt to establish 55 new colleges in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will establish 55 new colleges in different districts of the province during fiscal year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will establish 55 new colleges in different districts of the province during fiscal year 2019-20.

Officials in KP Higher Education Department told APP on Thursday that the government would upgrade existing colleges and construct 55 new colleges in different districts of KP.

He said an inclusive development plan has been chalked out for financial empowerment of public sector universities with special focus on improving standard of education, research work and uplift of infrastructure.

Under the plan, KP government would spend Rs2.5 billion on development of over 20 universities in KP during upcoming fiscal year 2019-20.

As many as Rs500 million were allocated for development of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to promote science and technology, research and preparing of youth for markets and industrial based demands.

Focus would be made on development of infrastructure, computer labs and providing latest education facilities to students.

Likewise, Rs 1billion would be provided for Pak-Austrian Institute at Haripur.

Rs 200 million allocated for construction of petroleum institute would be constructed in Karak district and purchase of land for the same.

The government has proposed to setup a network of public library with allocation of Rs35 million besides allocation of Rs 20 million for Hindko academy.

He said there was a shortage of public library in KP and investment in this sector would help encourage students towards books readings.