Govt To Establish 8 Satellite Rescue 1122 Stations On Highways, Motorways In KP

Published September 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA), under Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, in collaboration with USAID KPRP, is in process of establishing eight satellite Rescue 1122 stations on the major highways and motorways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the spokesman.

The PDMA spokesman said on Tuesday that these stations would provide emergency medical services to accidents (mini-operation theater) and would save precious human lives.

The location of these stations are midpoint Kohat-Bannu road, Gambella N-55 Indus highway, midpoint M/1 Peshawar to Mardan and M/1 Mardan to Swabi, Katlang Interchange and Malakand Tunnel Malakand Expressway, Lowari Tunnel N-45 Highway and Saria Saleh Interchange Hazara Expressway.

According to Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain, "The establishment of Satellite Stations at major highways and motorways of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reduce loss of human life and properties and effective response to road traffic accidents and ensure the saving of human lives, reducing disabilities in case of road incident and medical emergencies".

"Fabrication of ambulances (mini hospitals) is in process. Work order for procurement of wireless equipment and solar system also placed and will be completed soon. All these stations will be completed by December 2022," he added.

As per documents, the total cost of these stations is around Rs. 185 million, including procurement of vehicles, fabrication of container (08'x40') 2 rooms residence, fabrication of container (08'x20') office, procurement of wireless equipment and other inventories.

