UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Establish 84 Family Welfare Centres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

Govt to establish 84 family welfare centres

The government would establish 84 new family welfare centres across the country during financial year 2019-20 in order to ensure better healthcare services in rural and urban areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The government would establish 84 new family welfare centres across the country during financial year 2019-20 in order to ensure better healthcare services in rural and urban areas of the country.

In this regard, the government has planed to enhance the numbers of family welfare centre from 3,766 to 3,850 aiming at expanding the outreach of healthcare facilities to the masses, according to an official document.

During the preceding financial year, the government has allocated Rs7,773.5 million for different population welfare and development related projects in the provincial annual development programme as against Rs438.6 million allocated in same period of last year.

The Federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments had also planed to establish 50 new a-type reproductive heath centres across the country increasing the existing centres from 270 to 320, it added.

Besides, it would also establish 28 reproductive B-type health centres that would enhance the number of existing centres form 183 to 211.

During the financial year 2019-20, the government has also proposed for establishing 33 mobile services units to extend the healthcare outreach to the far-flung areas of the country. About 296 mobile healthcare units were already operating and with the establishment of new units the total units would reached to 329.

Out of the total allocated amount of Rs7,773.5 million, the Population Welfare Department of Punjab had allocated Rs7,000 million in its ADP for the current year.

Meanwhile, Population Welfare Departments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had earmarked Rs550 million and Rs171 million respectively.

In the Provincial Annual Development Programme, the Balochistan province had allocated an amount of Rs52.5 million for its population welfare departments to provide better healthcare facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Same Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Security arrangements for Muharram

2 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Says Raised Issue of Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Govt successfully replaces temporary shelter homes ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Kabul Car Bomb Blast Climbs to 10 - ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev's Court of Appeal Releases Witness in MH17 Ca ..

18 minutes ago

Chinese publishes national standard for ground sea ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.