Govt to establish 84 family welfare centres

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The government would establish 84 new family welfare centres across the country during financial year 2019-20 in order to ensure better healthcare services in rural and urban areas of the country.

In this regard, the government has planed to enhance the numbers of family welfare centre from 3,766 to 3,850 aiming at expanding the outreach of healthcare facilities to the masses, according to an official document.

During the preceding financial year, the government has allocated Rs7,773.5 million for different population welfare and development related projects in the provincial annual development programme as against Rs438.6 million allocated in same period of last year.

The Federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments had also planed to establish 50 new a-type reproductive heath centres across the country increasing the existing centres from 270 to 320, it added.

Besides, it would also establish 28 reproductive B-type health centres that would enhance the number of existing centres form 183 to 211.

During the financial year 2019-20, the government has also proposed for establishing 33 mobile services units to extend the healthcare outreach to the far-flung areas of the country. About 296 mobile healthcare units were already operating and with the establishment of new units the total units would reached to 329.

Out of the total allocated amount of Rs7,773.5 million, the Population Welfare Department of Punjab had allocated Rs7,000 million in its ADP for the current year.

Meanwhile, Population Welfare Departments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had earmarked Rs550 million and Rs171 million respectively.

In the Provincial Annual Development Programme, the Balochistan province had allocated an amount of Rs52.5 million for its population welfare departments to provide better healthcare facilities.