Govt To Establish Anti-Riots Force To Combat Violence: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government will establish an Anti-Riots Force in Islamabad and across the country to combat future attempts to create violence and unrest in the country.
This force will be equipped with professional training and necessary equipment, on the lines of international standards.
Legal actions will be taken against those who damage public and private property, along with armed individuals, the prime minister said.
Chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the country, the prime minister instructed that a comprehensive strategy be developed to prevent any future attempts to march towards Islamabad or any other city for personal or political gains.
He emphasized that those who attempted to bankrupt the country to save their government were brought to justice.
The prime minister was briefed on the recent protests across the country, where demonstrators targeted government property and attacked Rangers and police personnel.
The government, he said demonstrated restraint by preventing armed individuals from spreading chaos under the guise of peaceful protests.
The prime minister said, "Instead of following legal procedures, repeated efforts were made to create chaos by mobilizing forces towards Islamabad, attempting to spread unrest across the country."
He said during the mobilization of these disruptive elements, several security forces' personnel were injured and martyred.
"How can these individuals claim to be revolutionary when they are attempting to destroy the nation and create chaos?" the prime minister questioned.
He directed that immediate legal action be taken against the elements involved in the violent mob that marched towards Islamabad.
The prime minister also emphasized the need for further improvements in the prosecution system.
"Once the disruptive group dispersed, the stock exchange crossed the 100,000 points mark," the prime minister pointed out. "The country suffered billions in losses due to these attempts to spread disorder."
The prime minister held the disruptive group and its masterminds responsible for the economic damage.
He called for the immediate identification and punishment of the disruptive elements within the group.
"The entire nation including myself pay tribute to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties during this turmoil," he added.
The prime minister also called for bringing to justice those responsible for inciting public agitation, uncertainty, and unrest during the recent events.
The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Prime Minister's Advisor Rana Sanaullah, the Attorney General, and other senior officials.
