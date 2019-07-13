UrduPoint.com
Govt To Establish CPEC Authority To Speed Up Work On Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:01 PM

Reiterating government's resolve of no compromising on development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar said the government would soon establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects under it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Reiterating government's resolve of no compromising on development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar said the government would soon establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects under it.

The authority would help strengthen country's endeavors to achieve the set economic targets and enhance regional connectivity, Khusro said while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Asiq Awan.

He said the required legal framework would be prepared for the purpose as soon as possible. "We would soon come up with bill so that the CPEC authority is established as soon as possible," he added.

He said the authority would be established after upgrading the existing CPEC infrastructure in the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, adding that skillfull human resource would be hired for this purpose to run it on modern lines and strengthen the capabilities to achieve the set targets.

The minister said one of the purposes of establishing the authority was to speed up work on different CPEC projects so that the long-term CPEC plan 2030 for mutual benefit of China and Pakistan and complete regional connectivity.

He said the $230 million Gwadar Airport has already been inaugurated, while the work on water plant Gwadar Vocational Training Institution and hospital was underway.

The minister said the CPEC was the manifestation of long-term relations between China and Pakistan.

