Govt to establish dialysis unit in every district: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday said the government would established dialysis unit in every district of the province to provide best dialysis facilities to the poor patients.

Talking to media persons, he said Balochistan Institute of Nephro- Urology, Quetta (BINUQ) had performed 60 successful kidney transplant operations.

The facility of kidney transplantation would be expanded to the local level according to international standards aimed that to ensure best health care facilities to the masses, the chief minister that during his visit to BINUQ.

He said the health department had also initiated a training course for Dialysis Medical Technicians to train the local people to run the dialysis units in all districts.

Ali Mardan said the provincial government had all set up to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide modern equipments to the hospitals.

The availability of medicines in public hospitals would be ensured, he added.