Govt to establish education city in South Waziristan: Official

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The government would establish a mega education city in South Waziristan tribal district to equip students with quality education.

KP Higher Education Department official told APP on Tuesday that the proposed education city would be setup on 7,000 kanal in South Waziristan where vast land was available for its construction.

He said additional land would also be procured for expansion of the education city to cater future requirements.

The University of Education Technology Peshawar and Agriculture University of Science and Technology, Peshawar have shown a willingness to establish their campus in the education city.

Besides the University of Science and Technology Swat and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Peshawar, he said other top private sector universities would also establish their campuses there.

He said land would be provided by the government to the universities while the latter would construct campuses with own finances.

He said the promotion of education was essential to alleviate poverty and combat illiteracy in merged areas.

He said priorities in education city campuses would be made to tribal students.