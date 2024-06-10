Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Govt. to establish eight more workshops for repairing transformers: Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday informed the National Assembly that the government would establish eight additional workshops for repairing transformers

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the lack of transformer repair workshop facilities at the district level by the DISCOs, he said that all DISCOs currently operate thousands of workshops for transformer repairs.

The minister assured that the government would not withdraw its regulations related to net metering for existing solar systems and would honor the terms and conditions agreed upon with net meter owners.

He also clarified that there would be no change in the electricity price for future net meter installations and ruled out any plans to impose taxes on solar net metering.

He said that the government encourages net metering and is committed to enhancing power company services through better governance and legislative measures to address overbilling.

He stated that elements involved in overbilling would face jail time if the proposed law is passed by Parliament.

To another query, he said that tv fees and other taxes collected by DISCOS are forwarded to Pakistan Television (ptv) and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), with DISCOS functioning as collection agents.

The minister expressed his readiness to brief the house on matters related to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), transmission, generation, and distribution systems.

