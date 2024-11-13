Govt To Establish Four Centre Of Excellence To Promote Education Among Special Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Punjab government has decided to launch an initiative to bolster special education services in Multan Division by establishing four Centers of Excellence for special children.
This major step, aiming to enhance educational and rehabilitation facilities for special children, reflects a focused commitment to making them active and productive members of society.
Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, chaired a meeting to assess the progress and performance of the special education and social welfare departments.
She stressed the urgency of timely completion, urging all relevant officials to expedite the development of these Centers of Excellence to ensure their swift operationalization.
In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu and deputy commissioners from all four districts, including Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran, presented a detailed briefing on the status and planning of these projects.
Emphasizing the importance of these centers, Commissioner Khan remarked, "Rehabilitation of special children and enabling them to become productive citizens is the state’s responsibility.
"
In another development, Commissioner Maryam Khan highlighted the Social Welfare Department’s newly launched "Dhee Rani Program," a welfare initiative aimed at supporting thousands of families.
"Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the Dhee Rani Program is expected to provide relief to numerous families," she maintained, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to social welfare.
Addressing environmental concerns, Commissioner Maryam also directed strict measures to curb smog across the division.
“A crackdown to control smog will continue, with efforts intensified across departments,” she instructed, hinting that the ongoing campaign is a collaborative effort involving all departments and resources mobilized on the ground.
Commissioner Khan stated, "Concerted measures are in place to support wheat crop growth throughout the division."
Deputy Commissioner Sandhu reaffirmed the administration’s priority to complete social welfare projects on schedule, reinforcing the Punjab government’s dedication to timely service delivery and community welfare.
