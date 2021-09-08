Govt to establish Mines & Minerals Tribunal in KP: CM aide

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that our province was richly endowed with various kinds of minerals and very soon Mines And Minerals Tribunal would be established to tap opportunities in mineral sector of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that our province was richly endowed with various kinds of minerals and very soon Mines And Minerals Tribunal would be established to tap opportunities in mineral sector of KP.

He was addressing a cabinet committee meeting being convened to discuss matters relating to establish Mines and Minerals Tribunal in KP.

The meeting was chaired by Provincial Housing Minister, Dr. Amjad Ali and among others was attended by CM Advisor, Arif Ahmad Zai, Secretary Minerals, Nazar Hussain and committee members.

He said that mining sector of KP has not been properly explored and minerals were not being used commercially due to certain lacuna. He said that legislation has not been done to address impediments in exploration and added that tribunal would be established to address all these issues.

Kamran Bangash said that government was taking pragmatic steps for exploration of minerals that would positively impact economic conditions of province and its people.

He said that liaison between CM and cabinet would bring positive results in overall working of government and usher province into new phase of progress and development.