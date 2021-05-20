UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Establish More Drug Rehabilitation Centers: Durrani

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt. to establish more drug rehabilitation centers: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani on Thursday said that the government will establish more drug rehabilitation centers across the country to treat patients of drug addiction The secretary expressed these views during a meeting with Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, said a news release.

The secretary also shared Narcotics Control policy with her and its implementation plan across the country.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry to eliminate the menace of drugs and create a drug free society for country's future generations.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all-out measures for the overall environmental protection through forests regeneration and biodiversity conservation programmes for boosting the country's climate-resilience.

"Elimination of drugs from society was imperative to ensure healthy society" she added.

Both also exchanged their views on how Narcotics Control and Climate Change can work together for the overall betterment of society.

Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani also presented the souvenir to Zartaj Gul.

