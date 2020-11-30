UrduPoint.com
Govt To Establish New Addicts Treatment Centre In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The government has decided to establish a new model addicts treatment and rehabilitation centre in the Federal capital.

This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and co-chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan to discuss the establishment of Drug Rehabilitation Center.

Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said illicit drug use i s a real threat which needs a prompt response and therefore, there is a need to set up more addicts treatment and rehabilitation center to root out the menace of the drugs abuse from the society.

In this regards, Anti-Narcotics Force decided to open a Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) in Islamabad with the support of Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that land will be provided for the rehabilitation center in the vicinity of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

He affirmed to provide the required support in the establish of the rehabilitation facility.

The meeting was informed that Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Humak, Islamabad has only 36 beds.

Establishment of a new MATRC in Islamabad city will help to provide rehabilitation services in a more effective manner and will significantly increase the capacity to treat drug addicts.

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati assured to increase the capacity to treat drug addicts besides improving service quality.

