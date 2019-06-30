Govt to establish permanent building of Panah Gah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government will establish permanent building of "Panah Gah" in the city during the fiscal year 2019-20.

District Officer Social Welfare Muhammad Ahmed Chishti talking to APP said the government decided to establish Panah Gahs at all divisional headquarters.

In Multan, the Panah Gah would be constructed near General Bus Stand. About the existing Panah Gah, he stated that it was temporary Panah Gah and the new building would be permanent Panah Gah.

He also informed the government would also establish Community Welfare Centre for Transgenders in the city. He observed that the government had mentioned these projects in budget 2019-20.