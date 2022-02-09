Govt to establish Punjab Road Safety Authority: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi on Wednesday said the proposal of setting up of Punjab Road Safety Authority had been sent to the cabinet for approval as the government was striving to resolve the problems of transporters on a priority.

He was addressing "Public-Private Dialogue" organized for the development and promotion of the transport sector at 90-SQA, which was attended by Chairman Punjab board of Investment and Trade Fazil Asif, private operators and investors associated with the transport sector.

In his keynote address, the Minister said the transport sector was a key sector in the development and prosperity of the country. There were vast investment opportunities in the transport sector of Punjab. He said that the supply of buses, trucks, trailers, bus stands, truck stands, and vehicle fitness were some of the lucrative areas for investment. The government welcomed private investors in the province and facilities would be provided to them, he added.

The Minister said the Punjab government was keen in promoting eco-friendly transport for the prevention of environmental pollution as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had also launched the country's first electric vehicle policy and stakeholders' suggestions and experiences would be valuable to provide affordable transportation to commuters.

The investors could benefit from the option of construction of bus terminals including commercial complexes on lands allotted by Punjab Transport Company.

The Transport department's Vehicle Inspection and Certification System's scope would be extended to include private vehicles as well, he added.

Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi said the proposals that had emerged from the session for providing world-class travel facilities in the transport sector were significant. The launch of the new transport system would change the transport culture of the province, he said adding that a facility center had been set up in the CM office to assist investors.

At the same time, CPEC had opened new avenues for development and investment and domestic investors should take full advantage of this project, he said and added the PTI government had promoted a business-friendly environment for investors and they had been provided investment facilities under one window.

He reiterated his commitment to providing all possible facilities to foreign investors in Punjab. He further said that foreign investment was being encouraged in the transport sector.

Punjab Board of Investment and Trade's Chairman Fazil Asif said that the government was ambitious about improving all important sectors for economic stability.