UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Establish Research Centre In Parachinar: Mohib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Govt to establish research centre in Parachinar: Mohib

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that an Agricultural Research Centre would be established at Parachinar and the funds would be allocated in annual development program in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of extension of Farm Services Centre, Parachinar on Friday.

Beside, local MPA Mian Iqbal, Director Generals (DGs) Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries. Soil Conservation and Water Management, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Dr. Afaq Wazir . the representatives of food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan is an agricultural country whose 75 percent are directly and indirectly dependent on the sector.

But, unfortunately, previous governments paid no concentration on it that stagnant development of the sector and it become disabled even to meet domestic demands of agricultural products.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while paying special concentration on agricultural and livestock sectors, initiated various development under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme on which billions of rupees are being spent.

The provincial minister for agriculture and livestock said the provision of agricultural instruments and machinery atop the priority of the government for increasing wheat production, protection of crops from diseases, production of high yield producing seeds and bringing barren land under cultivation in newly merged districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Agriculture Parachinar From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Govt to prefer import of COVID-19 vaccine based on ..

53 minutes ago

SCI launches seasonal campaign &#039;Warm Winter&# ..

54 minutes ago

Inflation rose to 0.11 per cent this week, Bureau ..

1 hour ago

PDM summons an important session on January 2

2 hours ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

2 hours ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.