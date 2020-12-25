Govt to establish research centre in Parachinar: Mohib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that an Agricultural Research Centre would be established at Parachinar and the funds would be allocated in annual development program in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of extension of Farm Services Centre, Parachinar on Friday.

Beside, local MPA Mian Iqbal, Director Generals (DGs) Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries. Soil Conservation and Water Management, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Dr. Afaq Wazir . the representatives of food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that Pakistan is an agricultural country whose 75 percent are directly and indirectly dependent on the sector.

But, unfortunately, previous governments paid no concentration on it that stagnant development of the sector and it become disabled even to meet domestic demands of agricultural products.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan while paying special concentration on agricultural and livestock sectors, initiated various development under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme on which billions of rupees are being spent.

The provincial minister for agriculture and livestock said the provision of agricultural instruments and machinery atop the priority of the government for increasing wheat production, protection of crops from diseases, production of high yield producing seeds and bringing barren land under cultivation in newly merged districts.