Govt to establish shrimp farms, hatcheries: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Punjab government would establish shrimp farms over 1200 acres of land along with setting up fish, shrimp hatcheries, feed mill and two processing plants for the development of this sector.

He chaired a meeting at his office to review steps for the development of the agriculture sector. The participants conferred the development of the scheme of providing agri-equipment to farmers at subsidized rates. A report about the provision of certified seeds of five major crops was also presented before the meeting.

The chief minister said that an in-principle decision had been made to train technicians for genetic improvement to encourage self-employment.

Work on this project should be accelerated to increase the production of milk and wheat, he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the subsidy would be given to use 7200 acres of land for fisheries production, he said. Saline water aquaculture research centre would also be established in Muzaffargarh with Rs 310 million, added Usman Buzdar.

It was noteworthy that seven lakh farmers had been given Kisan cards to purchase DAP fertilizer and certified seeds at subsidised rates whereas the rice centre of excellence would also be inaugurated soon at Kala Shah Kaku, he added.