Govt To Establish Special Media Tribunals To Settle Cases: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Govt to establish special media tribunals to settle cases: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the government had decided to establish special media tribunals to settle cases of media organizations, workers, owners and citizens.

Sharing the decisions of Federal cabinet meeting, Dr Firdous told a press conference that the government would get a law passed from the parliament in that regard.

After the establishment of tribunals, she said, all the media related cases would be transferred to them, which would be bound to decide the matter within 90 days of receiving complaints.

The decision to the effect had been taken as part of media rules and regulations the government intended to introduce in Pakistan like the best practices being followed in other democratic countries, she added.

Dr Firdous said the media's role was important for any state and as per the Supreme Court's decision, it was the fourth pillar of state. Setting up the tribunals would make the media more responsible, she added.

She said at present, the media organizations, owners, workers and civil society moved their media related complaints to the judiciary to get relief. The decision would help prevail truth and supremacy of law, besides encouraging the process of self-accountability in the media.

