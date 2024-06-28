Open Menu

Govt To Establish Telemedicine Centers In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish Pediatric Emergency and Telemedicine Centers in the province to reduce infant mortality rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to establish Pediatric Emergency and Telemedicine Centers in the province to reduce infant mortality rate.

The decision to this effect was taken by Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah in a meeting that was attended by MPA Taj Muhammad Tarand, Professor. Dr Junaid, Dr. Riaz Tanoli, Zonal Head State Life Dr. Fayaz Noor and representatives of the Child Life Foundation.

The meeting discussed establishment of Pediatric Emergency and Telemedicine Centers at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar and Hayatabad Medical Complex, DI Khan, Abbottabad and Swat.

These centers would provide free specialized health services to children.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that efforts would be made to establish a Pediatric Emergency Center in every hospital in each region to reduce the burden of referrals to Peshawar.

He added that fifty percent reduction in infant mortality can be achieved with improved telemedicine services.

