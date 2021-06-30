Govt to evolve consensus in electoral reforms: Shafqat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday expressed the hope that government would evolve a consensus on electoral reforms to ensure free, fair and transparency in election process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the National Assembly had offered and invited the opposition parties to sit with the government to introduce electoral reforms to make it transparent, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties were not showing serious attitude in legislation on national important issues in larger interest.

The government was intended to negotiate with the opposition on all matters as imposition of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was imperative and mandatory to discourage horse-trading and rigging incidents from the elections, he added.

He said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should play a constructive role in making legislation and reforms in the Parliament which was beauty of the democracy.

Shafqat Mahmood said the opposition particularly PML-N was divided into two groups and also perturbed from the sustainable economic turnaround under the prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question, he lashed out over misconduct of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and termed the act shameful and condemnable.

Commenting on PPP Sindh government's performance, the minister said the provincial government had done nothing for the development and welfare of the province and masses. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly had not allowed to hold budgetary speech in the assembly, he added.