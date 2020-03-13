Govt to evolve CRVS System on priority to ensure balanced resource distribution : Kanwal Shauzab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said the government was evolving data portal for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) System on priority for proper distribution of resources to ensure sustainable development in the country.

In a media briefing, she said the Ministry along with other partners including UNICEF and the World Bank would arrange a seminar on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) System on March 16 for sensitizing the parliamentarians and people to integrate data aimed at resolving major issues in the country.

Coordinator of CRVS System Dr Salim Mohsin was also present on the occasion.

Kanwal Shauzab� said that five registrations- birth, death, marriage, divorces and migration would be must to evolve database for finding the cause of the problems of different issues the country was facing today.

She said Pakistan was 6th largest population of the world and "We are facing issues in health and education sectors to achieve the sustainable development in the country.

Kanwal Shauzab said the government had planned to evolve the data including the NADRA and CRCS to counter check the information.

She said that federal and provincial governments were in coordination and all the stakeholders were taken on board to complete the agenda of national interest.

She said that during elections, women in certain areas could not registered their votes due to cultural issues and even they were not allowed to hold Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Internal and external migration was a big issue of the national concern; where country had no data of how many people migrate from abroad and how many people from one region to another in the country, she added.

She said "We are evolving data similar like that in Turkey,where registration is made compulsory for migrating from one region to another region in the country."Media coordinator, CRVS, System Dr Salim Mohsin said the system would gather the information and integrate it for federal and provincial concerned institutions use.