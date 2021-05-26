UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Evolve Strategy For Turning Prisoners Into Useful Citizens: Shafi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Govt to evolve strategy for turning prisoners into useful citizens: Shafi

Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has said that a comprehensive and practical strategy would be evolved to turn prisoners into useful citizens while separate prisons from women is also being established in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has said that a comprehensive and practical strategy would be evolved to turn prisoners into useful citizens while separate prisons from women is also being established in the province.

He expressed these views after assuming charge of his new assignment and briefing on Prisons Department here on Wednesday. Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Irrigation, Shakeel Khan, IG Prisons Khalid Abbas, Deputy Director Prisons Hashmat Khan and other authorities were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the higher authorities of Prisons Department briefed the Special Assistant in detail regarding prisons of the province.

The Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over the situation and said as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, corruption would be abolished in all public sector organization at any cost.

He reiterated for bringing necessary reforms in the department to further improve its performance and added that prisoners would be imparted both religious and contemporary education to turn them into useful citizens of the society.

Shafiullah Khan said that a hefty amount would be allocated in the upcoming budget for financial year 2021-22 to ensure the completion of both ongoing and new projects. He said that he will also visit newly merged districts to review facilities provided to prisons in tribal districts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Visit Shakeel Women All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SNGPL team unearths gas theft in Phoolnagar

3 minutes ago

Punjab demands just distribution of allocated wate ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-Finland school of hospitality & culinary arts ..

3 minutes ago

Farrukh visits APP, gets detailed briefing

3 minutes ago

Balochistan's handicrafts need attention for marke ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Backs Embattled Interior Minister ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.