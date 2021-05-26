Govt to evolve strategy for turning prisoners into useful citizens: Shafi

Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has said that a comprehensive and practical strategy would be evolved to turn prisoners into useful citizens while separate prisons from women is also being established in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan has said that a comprehensive and practical strategy would be evolved to turn prisoners into useful citizens while separate prisons from women is also being established in the province.

He expressed these views after assuming charge of his new assignment and briefing on Prisons Department here on Wednesday. Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Irrigation, Shakeel Khan, IG Prisons Khalid Abbas, Deputy Director Prisons Hashmat Khan and other authorities were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the higher authorities of Prisons Department briefed the Special Assistant in detail regarding prisons of the province.

The Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over the situation and said as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, corruption would be abolished in all public sector organization at any cost.

He reiterated for bringing necessary reforms in the department to further improve its performance and added that prisoners would be imparted both religious and contemporary education to turn them into useful citizens of the society.

Shafiullah Khan said that a hefty amount would be allocated in the upcoming budget for financial year 2021-22 to ensure the completion of both ongoing and new projects. He said that he will also visit newly merged districts to review facilities provided to prisons in tribal districts.