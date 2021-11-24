Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar has assured to execute 120 billion rupees Ehsaas Rashan program in the most transparent manner in order to address the woes of low income families.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said under this program twenty million families will be provided with flour, pulses and ghee on subsidized rates for the next six month.

The Special Assistant said that at present registration process for the households and grocery stores is underway which will continue till 10th of next month. She said 8171 SMS service has also been activated for the registration.

On other hand, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has stressed the need of stabilizing exchange rate to overcome inflation.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said instability in exchange rate has increased the inflation and the government is trying to lessen its burden on people of low income group.

In reply to a question about increase in power tariff, Shaukat Tarin said International Monetary Fund has demanded of the government to change the tariff rate.

However, he said the government will increase the power tariff less than the demand of the IMF.

Replying to another question about tax collection targets, he said assessment would be made on real assets of the people so that actual tax could be imposed on them.