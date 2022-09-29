UrduPoint.com

Govt To Exercise Constitutional, Legal Options To Ensure Cyber Security: Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2022 | 04:47 PM

The Federal Minister says immediate steps have been taken by the state institutions and SOPs revisited to ensure full security of important places following the emergence of audio leaks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2022) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says government will exercise constitutional and legal options to ensure cyber security and avert incidents such as that of the audio leaks.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said immediate steps have been taken by the state institutions and SOPs revisited to ensure full security of important places following the emergence of audio leaks. He said the Prime Minister is having consultations to form a committee to probe into the matter. He said the committee to be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will have representation from all security agencies.

The Minister said former Prime Minister Imran Khan compromised country's interest for his politics in cipher case.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said Supreme Court has written in its verdict that cipher was not a conspiracy.

