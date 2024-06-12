Open Menu

Govt To Expand 'Danish School System' Network To GB,AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has devised a plan to extend the 'Danish school System' network to Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan.

According to the budget document, the government had allocating Rs 89.9 billion to introduce incentives for increasing foreign remittances.

This amount will be used for the Sohni Dharti Scheme, reimbursement of TT charges, and other related initiatives.

