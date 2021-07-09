UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Expand Educational Network Of AIOU Across Country: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Govt to expand educational network of AIOU across country: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that incumbent government will extend its maximum cooperation for the progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan with strengthening of educational system and expansion of educational network of AIOU in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that incumbent government will extend its maximum cooperation for the progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan with strengthening of educational system and expansion of educational network of AIOU in the country.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of Regional Campus, Gilgit of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, he said that "education is a prerequisite to advance and progress in the global village. Germany and Japan faced death and destruction on a huge scale during the World War II.

However, both the nations reshaped their destiny and attained a dignified and prominent place in world community through consistent hard work, manpower and education. Pakistan has made many mistakes in the past seventy years but now we must primarily focus on education to save our nation from evil clutches of ignorance and poverty".

He further added that he would like to personally congratulate Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU for providing free of cost education to the people of GB and Baluchistan. AIOU has made revolutionary progress in various domains during the tenure of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum said that AIOU is the symbol of national unity and integrity which caters educational needs of all four provinces, GB and AJK. AIOU has so far awarded 4.2 million degrees/certificates in various programs.

All key academic, administrative, and financial operations of the university have been successfully digitalized and university will be fully automated by July 15, 2021.

In collaboration with Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, smart campuses are being established across the country which are fully equipped with latest information and communication technology so that the students of those areas where either internet facilities are non extant or scarcely available can be benefited free of cost and continue their education.

On this occasion, he announced that people of GB can get free education from AIOU and all expenditures will be borne by the university.

Without the assistance of government, AIOU will extend its educational network in GB. Other speakers included Raja Umer Younis, Registrar, AIOU, Director General Regional Service, Inam Ullah Shaikh, RD, Gilgit, Dildar Hussain and Educational Minister, GB, Raja Azam Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Education Global Village Germany Gilgit Baltistan Progress Japan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University July World War All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab University announces summer vacations

3 minutes ago

NTC MD visits PSCA for PEHL-911 establishment

3 minutes ago

Maryam starts telling lies again: Shahbaz Gill

3 minutes ago

KP CM performs ground breaking of uplift schemes w ..

3 minutes ago

Rio to allow fans for Brazil-Argentina final of Co ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives in Sindh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.