Govt to expand educational network of AIOU across country: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that incumbent government will extend its maximum cooperation for the progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan with strengthening of educational system and expansion of educational network of AIOU in the country.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of Regional Campus, Gilgit of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, he said that "education is a prerequisite to advance and progress in the global village. Germany and Japan faced death and destruction on a huge scale during the World War II.

However, both the nations reshaped their destiny and attained a dignified and prominent place in world community through consistent hard work, manpower and education. Pakistan has made many mistakes in the past seventy years but now we must primarily focus on education to save our nation from evil clutches of ignorance and poverty".

He further added that he would like to personally congratulate Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU for providing free of cost education to the people of GB and Baluchistan. AIOU has made revolutionary progress in various domains during the tenure of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum said that AIOU is the symbol of national unity and integrity which caters educational needs of all four provinces, GB and AJK. AIOU has so far awarded 4.2 million degrees/certificates in various programs.

All key academic, administrative, and financial operations of the university have been successfully digitalized and university will be fully automated by July 15, 2021.

In collaboration with Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, smart campuses are being established across the country which are fully equipped with latest information and communication technology so that the students of those areas where either internet facilities are non extant or scarcely available can be benefited free of cost and continue their education.

On this occasion, he announced that people of GB can get free education from AIOU and all expenditures will be borne by the university.

Without the assistance of government, AIOU will extend its educational network in GB. Other speakers included Raja Umer Younis, Registrar, AIOU, Director General Regional Service, Inam Ullah Shaikh, RD, Gilgit, Dildar Hussain and Educational Minister, GB, Raja Azam Khan.