Govt to expand family planning services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that the government is committed to expand family planning services to safeguard women’s health.

He was addressing a ceremony on comprehensive national study titled "Safeguarding Women’s Health: Trends, Inequities, and Opportunities in Pakistan’s Abortion and Post-Abortion Care Services, organized by the Population Council, in partnership with the Guttmacher Institute.

He said the government prioritizes reproductive health as part of its broader agenda to strengthen healthcare services and reduce health inequities.

He said Pakistan, with a population exceeding 240 million, faces significant reproductive health challenges.

The country’s high population growth rate of 2.55% annually continues to strain health services and socioeconomic development.

He said that reproductive health, including safe abortion, post-abortion care, and family planning, is critical to improving health outcomes and advancing national progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG2030).

He said that the findings of the "Safeguarding Women’s Health" report offer valuable insights that will help shape policies ensuring access to safe abortion services, post-abortion care, and improved family planning services across Pakistan.

He said that the role of family planning is crucial in preventing unintended pregnancies, which are often a precursor to unsafe abortions and related complications.

"By increasing access to effective contraceptive methods, we can significantly reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies, thereby decreasing the demand for abortion services."