Govt To Expand Family Planning Services
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that the government is committed to expand family planning services to safeguard women’s health
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad on Wednesday said that the government is committed to expand family planning services to safeguard women’s health.
He was addressing a ceremony on comprehensive national study titled "Safeguarding Women’s Health: Trends, Inequities, and Opportunities in Pakistan’s Abortion and Post-Abortion Care Services, organized by the Population Council, in partnership with the Guttmacher Institute.
He said the government prioritizes reproductive health as part of its broader agenda to strengthen healthcare services and reduce health inequities.
He said Pakistan, with a population exceeding 240 million, faces significant reproductive health challenges.
The country’s high population growth rate of 2.55% annually continues to strain health services and socioeconomic development.
He said that reproductive health, including safe abortion, post-abortion care, and family planning, is critical to improving health outcomes and advancing national progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG2030).
He said that the findings of the "Safeguarding Women’s Health" report offer valuable insights that will help shape policies ensuring access to safe abortion services, post-abortion care, and improved family planning services across Pakistan.
He said that the role of family planning is crucial in preventing unintended pregnancies, which are often a precursor to unsafe abortions and related complications.
"By increasing access to effective contraceptive methods, we can significantly reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies, thereby decreasing the demand for abortion services."
Recent Stories
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor
Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?
G7 says diplomatic solution still possible in Mideast
Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development
EU aviation agency advises airlines to avoid Iran airspace
International Day of Non-Violence observed
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion
Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'
'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says
Blasts, shooting around Israeli embassies in Nordic capitals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development4 minutes ago
-
International Day of Non-Violence observed9 minutes ago
-
Discussion being made with political party leader for constitutional amendment: Senator8 minutes ago
-
Avoiding dengue requires collective effort leaving jurisdiction issue aside: Commissioner8 minutes ago
-
Gov’t paves path for economic development: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shei ..13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports two new polio cases8 minutes ago
-
150 FDE Schools started AI, Computer Classes13 minutes ago
-
Dr Zakir Naik arrives in Karachi, accorded warm welcome at Governor House8 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment, legal reforms need of hour: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik4 minutes ago
-
KPI compound, other historical buildings declared as cultural heritage4 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM arrives to a red carpet welcome4 minutes ago
-
GS grain market chairs meeting regarding prevention of crime4 minutes ago