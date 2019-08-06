Govt to expand immunization services in sustainable manner: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said that the government would ensure all efforts to contribute and expand polio immunization services in sustainable manner with domestic resources in coming years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Tuesday said that the government would ensure all efforts to contribute and expand polio immunization services in sustainable manner with domestic resources in coming years. Chairing a meeting of the National Inter Agency Coordination Committee, Dr Zafar Mirza assured high level advocacy to Chief Ministers to address all financial and operational bottlenecks at provincial level.

He urged the Provincial Program Managers to share ground realities so that these issues can be addressed at highest forum.

He took cognizance of contributions by the development partners to strengthen immunization programme of Pakistan, however he reiterated that children of Pakistan were our responsibility and the government would utilize all resources.

He said that in line with the renewed health vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Health Ministry has prepared a plan to integrate all vertical health programs to develop a model Primary health care system while achieving Universal Immunization Coverage (UIC) has been laid as a top priority agenda of the Ministry plan of action.� An in-depth discussion on current state of affairs in the National and Provincial Immunization Program was carried out.

The meeting was attended by Director General, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations Coordination, while health officials from Federal and provincial Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and PEI programs, donors and development partners also participated in the meeting.� National Program Manager, EPI presented the National Plan for UIC in Islamabad while all provinces and areas including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan presented their plan of actions to achieve universal immunization coverage in their respective area as part of Universal Health Coverage (UHS) in next three years.

Provincial Programme Managers presented targets to achieve Universal Immunization and public sector financial management challenges they are facing in their respective provinces.

The meeting reviewed and scrutinized all work plans and stressed to integrate all parallel efforts to ensure optimal outcomes.

Prime Minister Focal Person on Polio, Babar Bin Att and Dr Zafar Mirza also highlighted the need to integrate and start a joint awareness campaign for polio and EPI to build trust in the community about importance of vaccinations and vaccine preventable diseases.