Govt to expedite crack-down against hoarders for reducing prices of essential commodities: Hamad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would expedite crack-down against hoarders for reducing the prices of essential commodities in next few days. The government would encircle the mafias hiding behind the sugar, wheat, textile and other sectors, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The action would be launched with the help of provincial governments to catch the perpetrators creating artificial shortage of essential food items in the country, he added.

Commenting on Currency devalue and inflation issues, he said the PTI government had to take unpopular decisions to balance the system.

Criticizing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime, Hamad Azhar said infact, the weak policies introduced by the last government had played major role in currency devaluation.

He added that price hike issue in some food items including vegetables would be resolved in couple of days.

In reply to a question, he said the directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF), visiting Pakistan tomorrow, to meet the officials in Pakistan.

To another question, the minister said that assembling plants of smart mobile phones, and other industrial sectors were being established to achieve economic progress and prosperity.