Govt to explore legal options to redress journalist layoffs issue: Solangi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday said the government would explore maximum options to redress the problems of journalist fraternity, and seek legal action, in accordance with the Constitution, to restrict forced job layoffs of media persons.

Talking to the media after the walkout of journalits during the 334th session of the Senate in the press gallery, he expressed full solidarity with the journalist community regarding the forced dismissal by some media houses.

Solangi said the legal provisions would be explored to take punitive action and extend support to safeguard the rights of media workers.

"I stand with journalists and media workers; the issue of forced dismissals of journalists is not acceptable," he said.

He said he had an earlier discussion with the Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) regarding the forced dismissal of journalists and media workers.

He said the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting would be held on Friday afternoon, adding :"This issue will also be discussed with Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Senator

Fauzia Arshad."

Murtaza Solangi said the interim government would take all the steps under the law to effectively tackle issue.

"Government's sympathies are with media workers. It is our responsibility to implement the legal protection that media workers and journalists have in the Constitution," he said.