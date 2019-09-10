UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Expose Indian Rulers Double Standard, HR Violations In Kashmir: Qaiser

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:10 PM

Govt to expose Indian rulers double standard, HR violations in Kashmir: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that present government would make all out efforts to expose the double standard of the rulers of so-called secular Indian state.

India was found involved in massive human rights violations and killings of innocent Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He urged the United Nations Security Council to implement resolution on Kashmir.

The Speaker stated that letters had been forwarded to 187 countries regarding situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said that we had held talks with Iranian Speaker besides Turkey and Malaysia regarding deteriorating situation in IOJ&K.

He appealed to the politicians to come forward and raise their voices on the issue of Kashmir at all important forums.

To a question about peace in Afghanistan, he said that American President Donald Trump should review the decision and hold talks with Taliban to restore peace in the region.

Peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the whole world, he added.

The Speaker said that thousands of people had lost their lives while fighting war on terror. Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Asad Qaiser further stated that areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas had been badly damaged to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

About Police reforms, he said that we will hold talks with all stakeholders to bring improvement in the Police department.

Commenting on the politics of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam should avoid using the students of religious seminaries for vested interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Resolution National Assembly World Police United Nations FATA Turkey Trump Jammu Malaysia All Government

Recent Stories

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

27 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

41 minutes ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

57 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets founder of company sold ..

57 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with E ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.