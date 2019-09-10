Govt to expose Indian rulers double standard, HR violations in Kashmir: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that present government would make all out efforts to expose the double standard of the rulers of so-called secular Indian state.

India was found involved in massive human rights violations and killings of innocent Kashmiri people, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

He urged the United Nations Security Council to implement resolution on Kashmir.

The Speaker stated that letters had been forwarded to 187 countries regarding situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He said that we had held talks with Iranian Speaker besides Turkey and Malaysia regarding deteriorating situation in IOJ&K.

He appealed to the politicians to come forward and raise their voices on the issue of Kashmir at all important forums.

To a question about peace in Afghanistan, he said that American President Donald Trump should review the decision and hold talks with Taliban to restore peace in the region.

Peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the whole world, he added.

The Speaker said that thousands of people had lost their lives while fighting war on terror. Pakistan had made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Asad Qaiser further stated that areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas had been badly damaged to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

About Police reforms, he said that we will hold talks with all stakeholders to bring improvement in the Police department.

Commenting on the politics of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said chief of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam should avoid using the students of religious seminaries for vested interest.