Govt to extend all possible support to ECP for holding general elections: PM Kakar

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the general elections may be conducted prior to February next year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the government will fulfill its constitutional obligation by extending all possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding general elections.

In a tv interview, he said the general elections may be conducted prior to February next year. However the Election Commission has the prerogative to take a decision in this regard.

To a question, the Prime Minister said the Supreme Court is an apex body and if it announces any decision over the polls matter, it would be binding upon the caretaker government to implement its verdict in letter and spirit.

He said the interim government is working under a synchronized manner and state institutions including Pak Army are working together for economic targets.

The Prime Minister said the Caretaker Government cannot resolve the power issues in the short period and we are holding negotiations with the provinces over markets closure timings for energy conservation.

To another question, Anwar ul Haq Kakar said India cannot achieve its goals unless it resolves all the outstanding issues with Pakistan in an equitable manner.

Regarding May 9 incidents, the Prime Minister said that those who breached the law of land should face the legal proceedings.