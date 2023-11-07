Govt. to extend cooperation, resources to ECP for holding free, fair, transparent elections: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja who called on him at the PM House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief election commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ECP preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country.

He also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review these measures.