Open Menu

Govt. To Extend Cooperation, Resources To ECP For Holding Free, Fair, Transparent Elections: PM Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Govt. to extend cooperation, resources to ECP for holding free, fair, transparent elections: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure the provision of necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja who called on him at the PM House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The chief election commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ECP preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country.

He also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review these measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Media All Government

Recent Stories

S.African minister, bodyguards robbed in 'unpreced ..

S.African minister, bodyguards robbed in 'unprecedented incident'

13 seconds ago
 DC Islamabad conducts crackdown against use of ill ..

DC Islamabad conducts crackdown against use of illicit polythene bags

17 seconds ago
 Cadet College students mesmerized by Lyallpur Muse ..

Cadet College students mesmerized by Lyallpur Museum antiques

23 seconds ago
 Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to m ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to monitor stipend payments

19 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

43 minutes ago
 SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilit ..

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

43 minutes ago
Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

43 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

40 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

2 hours ago
 UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: offi ..

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

40 minutes ago
 Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help ..

Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan