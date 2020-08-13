UrduPoint.com
Govt To Extend Financial Assistance To Fishermen: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:55 AM

Govt to extend financial assistance to fishermen: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi Wednesday said the government will help local fishermen with financial assistance under Kamyab Naujwan programme and loans will be given for buying of fishing boats and trawlers.

Responding to a calling attention notice about arrival of 12 modern Chinese fishing trawlers in Karachi causing problems for local fishermen, he said the imported fishing trawlers were still to be given custom clearance and the letter of intent for these trawlers was given by Fisheries Cooperative Department working under the Sindh government.

He said the shipping policy was approved by Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet and under the Finance Bill.

He said the government got approved a long term loan facility for buying of ships, adding anyone could buy a ship at three percent interest rate under the scheme approved by State Bank.

The new fishing policy will be announced and after that licenses to any new fishing trawlers will be issued, he added.

The minister said as fisheries was a provincial subject, the provinces should cooperate with the federal departments in resolution of problems of local fishermen.

During the discussion on the calling attention notice, media men walked out from the gallery over non payment of their salaries.

later the Minister for Communications Murad Saeed after holding discussion with the media men assured the house that their problems would be resolved.

