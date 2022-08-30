Govt to extend financial support to flood victims: Dr Musadiq Malik

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that government will provide financial assistance to flood victims through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that government will provide financial assistance to flood victims through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The heavy rain and floods had hit many parts of Pakistan and the government would extend financial support to the people facing natural calamity in their areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We will import wheat and the private sector has given permission to purchase essential items to fulfill demand of flood affected people, he added.

He appealed the philanthropists to come forward and play role for helping flood victims.

Musadiq Malik said that blankets, tents, food items, and medicine are the requirement of flood affected families.

In reply to a question about climate change, he said that climate change had badly hit Pakistan. He said that government was utilizing all available resources to rescue and rehabilitation of flood affected people.