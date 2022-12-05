Govt to extend full support for early colonization of Industrial Estates: Secretary Industries

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab government will extend full support to the BOD of FIEDMC for the early and expeditious colonization of M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates, said Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment, & Skills Development Department (ICISD) Lieutenant (Retired) Sohail Ashraf.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he appreciated the services of FIEDMC board and said that its early colonization is imperative to enhance exports and generate maximum job opportunities for the unemployed youth. He said that PPRA rules must be observed while initiating new investment projects with a focus to attract maximum FDI. He expressed satisfaction that FCCI and FIEDMC are working with full cooperation to achieve the targets of its colonization. He directed chairman FIEDMC Board to share his ambitious plans and award of contracts for the provision of basic amenities to avoid any misunderstanding.

Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI said that some legal restrictions of the Special Economic Zone are hindering colonization and serious investors have been forced to purchase costly land outside FIEDMC areas and set up their production units.

He said that the government must concentrate on the provision of uninterrupted power and gas supply to ensure its speedy colonization.

Dr. Khurram Tariq pointed out that people are facing land acquisition problems due to the presence of abandoned water courses falling in their plots. He said that this issue has been successfully resolved in residential colonies but it is still pending in industrial estates.

The President FCCI said that it is a herculean task to establish an industrial unit in this industrial area. He also mentioned the much trumpeted "one window" facility and said that practically it is not available in case of FIEDMC. He demanded a serious and aggressive strategy for the colonization of industrial estates.

Engineer Wasim Afzal Chairman FIEDMC said that emergency measures have been taken to complete the basic infrastructure and hoped that tenders for different works would be floated during this week. He said that open competition would be arranged in addition to following the PPRA rules and other modalities.

General Manager Technical FIEDMC briefed the participants about the ongoing projects of FIEDMC.