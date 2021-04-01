UrduPoint.com
Govt To Extend Relief To Class-IV Employees At Earliest: Education Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Thursday the government would extend relief to Class-IV employees by resolving their problems at earliest.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Class- IV employees at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar. The ceremony was attended by officials of all organizations including the Coordinating Council of the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai administered the oath of office to the elected cabinet.

General Secretary Khalid Javed presented a charter of demands on behalf of the Class IV employees. Zafar Khan Yousafzai, Chairman Coordination Council also addressed the function.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai congratulated the newly elected cabinet and said that Class IV employees were the backbone in the development process and the provincial government had taken practical steps to provide service structure, up-gradation and other facilities to the employees.

He said that the government was serious in resolving the problems of the employees and more relief would be provided to them.

Shahram Khan Tarkai vowed to take up all the demands with Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to resolve them at earliest.

He directed the newly elected cabinet including all the union officials to work harder and more diligently in performing their official duties.

