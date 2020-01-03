Govt to extend services tenure of COAS: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would extend the service tenure of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) with the support of all political parties

Talking to a private news channel, he said for the sake of national interest and country's security opposition parties were supporting the PTI government to approve Army Act amendment Bill.

Replying to a question, he said for last three months the PTI-led government along with opposition parties were debating on Army Act. It would soon be approved from the parliament.