Govt to extend support to every segment of society to cope with coronavirus: Dr. Sania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr.Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the government will extend support to every segment of the society to cope with the challenge posed by coronavirus.

Speaking in Radio Pakistan's programme, she expressed the confidence that Pakistan will come out of this challenge and the resultant economic crisis.

The Special Assistant said Ehsaas emergency cash programme would shortly be launched to support 12 million deserving families at this difficult hour. In the first phase, Rs150 billion have been allocated for this program, under which each family will be provided with Rs 12000 .

She said an SMS code will be issued today or tomorrow to enable the deserving families to apply for this program and get the cash grant from banks.

Sania Nishtar assured to ensure transparency in the cash program. She said those getting cash grants under EhsaasKafalat and BISP programmes would also be made a collective payment of Rs 12,000 for four months.

Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Ration Donation Coordination platform is also being launched which will connect people wanting to donate food ration for the needy.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that everypossible effort has been made to ensure medical supplies at the healthfacilities.