UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Extend Support To Every Segment Of Society To Cope With Coronavirus: Dr. Sania

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Govt to extend support to every segment of society to cope with coronavirus: Dr. Sania

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr.Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the government will extend support to every segment of the society to cope with the challenge posed by coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr.Sania Nishtar Tuesday said the government will extend support to every segment of the society to cope with the challenge posed by coronavirus.

Speaking in Radio Pakistan's programme, she expressed the confidence that Pakistan will come out of this challenge and the resultant economic crisis.

The Special Assistant said Ehsaas emergency cash programme would shortly be launched to support 12 million deserving families at this difficult hour. In the first phase, Rs150 billion have been allocated for this program, under which each family will be provided with Rs 12000 .

She said an SMS code will be issued today or tomorrow to enable the deserving families to apply for this program and get the cash grant from banks.

Sania Nishtar assured to ensure transparency in the cash program. She said those getting cash grants under EhsaasKafalat and BISP programmes would also be made a collective payment of Rs 12,000 for four months.

Dr Sania Nishtar said Ehsaas Ration Donation Coordination platform is also being launched which will connect people wanting to donate food ration for the needy.

Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that everypossible effort has been made to ensure medical supplies at the healthfacilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister SMS Family From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

36 minutes ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

1 hour ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

1 hour ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

1 hour ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.